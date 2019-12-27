Little rain and scattered clouds are forecast for this Friday

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecasts a sky with scattered clouds and low rainfall at the national level, due to the influence of an anticyclonic system that will maintain a dry and stable atmosphere.

These rains will be by local effects plus a northeast wind that will drag some cloud fields that when coming into contact with the orography of the country will give rise to weak showers and passing showers over isolated points of the regions: northeast, southwest and mountainous systems.

The temperatures will be pleasant to cool towards the mountainous areas and the valleys of the interior, conditions offered by the fresh wind of the northeast in addition to the time of the year. Urban areas will experience pleasant temperatures during the night and early hours of the morning, being slightly hot in the afternoon.

Local forecasts

Scattered clouds and sun are expected for the National District.

While for Greater Santo Domingo maximum temperatures between 28ºC and 30ºC (82-86°F) are anticipated and minimum between 20ºC and 22ºC (68-71°F).