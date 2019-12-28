Clear sky and little rain for much of the territory

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) reports that for this Saturday, the weather conditions will remain quite similar, with few changes, with a mostly clear sky and little rain in most of the national territory.

It indicates that the incidence of a strengthened anticyclone will continue at medium levels of the troposphere. The agency emphasizes that only the orographic effects of the national geography and the northeast wind could cause isolated showers and wind gusts, especially in some provinces of the northeast, southeast and central mountain regions in the afternoon until late at night.