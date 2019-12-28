Gasoline prices to rise 2.10 Dominican pesos

Santo Domingo.-The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs reported Friday that the prices of the two types of gasoline will increase two pesos ten cents per gallon for the week of December 28, 2019, to January 3, 2020.

The institution indicated that premium gasoline will cost RD $ 231.20 per gallon, and regular gasoline at RD $ 216.30.

Likewise, regular diesel stands at RD $ 182.20 per gallon, increases RD $ 1.10 and the optimum at RD $ 195.30, increases RD $ 1.50.

A gallon of avtur will be sold for RD $ 145.90, up RD $ 1.60; that of kerosene to RD $ 172.70, with a rise of RD $ 1.80 and that of fuel oil to RD $ 93.96, increases RD $ 1.90.

However, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will cost RD $ 100.70 per gallon, down RD $ 0.30, while the

Gas Natural continues at the same price of RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter.

The average exchange rate is RD $ 52.94 according to a survey carried out by the Central Bank.

The bullish escalation of oil prices continues.