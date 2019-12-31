VIDEO: David Ortiz meets with President Danilo Medina at the National Palace

SANTO DOMINGO ex-ballplayer Arias David Ortiz met with the President of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina, in his office at the National Palace.

On leaving the meeting, Big Papi said that it was a courtesy for reasons of Christmas.

“Christmas time and things, you know, always come to greet the boss,” said the Red Sox legend, who was accompanied by the journalist Leo Lopez.

After being asked about how he felt healthwise, Ortiz said he was fine, “thank God.”

He did not respond to other questions posed by journalists covering the palatial event.

It is the second visit by Ortiz to the country after the attack suffered June this year in an entertainment center in Santo Domingo. He had come last December 8 to participate in the legends match organized by the National Federation of Professional Baseball Players (Fenapepro).