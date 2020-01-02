Alleged kingpin’s spouse to stay in jail

Santo Domingo.- Marisol Franco, spouse of alleged kingpin Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador), was escorted Thursday to the National District 4th Instruction Court for a mandatory evaluation of bond.

The court will hear on Feb. 27, the National District Appellate Court ruling that upheld pretrial detention against Franco last October, since none of the parts had the document on hand.

After September 9, when he was indicted, Franco has tried unsuccessfully, at least four times to be released on bond. She’s being held at Najayo prison, in San Cristóbal (west).