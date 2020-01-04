Little rain is forecast for this weekend

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) reported that weather conditions continue to be dominated by an anticyclonic circulation that manifests itself at different levels of the troposphere, it is generating a moderate northeast wind that drags slightly cloudy conditions in its stream.

The agency said that this Saturday the same weather pattern will dominate, with few changes, so a stable environment and low rainfall prevail in much of the Dominican territory.

It emphasizes that, due to the incidence of a high-pressure system, the rains that may occur will be due to the transport of some cloud fields by the east/northeast wind over the regions: northeast, southeast, and the central mountain range.

Sunday forecast

Meteorology for this Sunday predicts that the panorama will continue with a reduced moisture content, remaining a stable time at the national level, thus predominantly a mostly clear sky with isolated clouds.

However, it reports that the east/northeast wind will continue causing occasional cloud increases and weak and isolated rains over some points in the northeast and the mountain systems.

With regard to temperatures, the meteorological entity indicated that pleasant temperatures will prevail during the night and early hours of the morning, due to the fresh wind of the northeast and the time of the year.