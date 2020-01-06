DL (Dominican Clean) director ​​highlights plastic handling companies initiatives

Tour of the beach and coast boardwalk and different ravines due to the contamination of the garbage and the photo talk: Guagimio gorge TODAY Duany Nuñez 5-1-2020

Recycling and the intervention of business sectors in this process is one of the alternatives that must be implemented to deal with the pollution caused by plastics, which reach the sea, rivers, and ravines in vast quantities due to the country’s difficulties for proper complete disposal of solid waste.

This was considered by the executive director of the Dominican Clean Program (DL), George Bisonó, who said that a group of companies joined together to create a plastics processing plant with an investment of US $ 25 million.

It also highlights that some supermarket chains have already begun the process of reducing plastic bags, becoming aware of the damage caused by these materials to the environment, and biodiversity.

He points out that when the Solid Waste Law is passed, the resources needed to develop recycling processes would be obtained because it establishes taxes and pay for the collection of plastics.

Bisonó reported that Dominicana Limpia (Dominican Clean Program) develops an extensive education program on solid waste management in schools and colleges, to become multiplying agents on solid waste management in the Dominican Republic.

Squadrons’ work, he explains, is carried out by the so-called “Super Squadrons” composed of brigades of four students, two boys, and two females, next to the Dominican National Brewery.

Bisonó states that in addition to education in educational centers, house-to-house visits are developed, with emphasis on the need to separate organic and inorganic wastes, as well as to remove them in the route schedules and frequencies established by the councils.

In the classrooms, students enter it in a virtual area where they enter a landfill in real-time so that they observe the reality of the dumps and the damage they cause to health and the environment.

So far, 190,000 youth and adults have been trained, of which 64,000 are students, teachers, or administrative staff of educational centers. Indications are that work has been done on solid waste collection in 7,000 homes and 800 clean school points have been installed.

In addition to Santo Domingo, he said, they work in Baní, Constanza, Cotuí, Dajabón, Esperanza, Hato Mayor, Jarabacoa, Mao, Moca, Puerto Plata, Sabana de la Mar, Salcedo, San Francisco de Macorís, San José de Oca, San Juan of the Maguana, San Pedro de Macorís, Villa Jaragua, Villa Tapia, Los Botados, Verón.

This is a reinforcement to the work done with the final destinations of solid waste, which seeks to minimize the 350 open-air dumps throughout the territory.

Dominican Clean is a plan for the integral management of solid waste at the national level, through the components of citizen education, from the school, since it is necessary to start with the children.

For this year, this program has a budget of RD $ 500 million in the budget.