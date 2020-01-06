ONAMET forecasts little rain today

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) expects little rain for today but does not rule out isolated showers over the Haitises and mountainous areas.

The weather forecasting agency said that an environment influenced by anticyclonic circulation still prevails, which will remain at various levels of the troposphere and provide a dry and stable mass of air.

Onamet adds that these conditions will affect the area so that significant rains do not occur. Meteorology indicated that temperatures will be low at night and early in the morning, due to the fresh northeast wind and the time of year.

In Greater Santo Domingo there will be isolated clouds and clear skies, with maximum temperatures between 28 ºC and 30 ºC (82-86°F) and minimums between 19 ºC and 21 ºC (66-70°F).

Onamet said that on Tuesday rains could occur in some provinces, due to a broad band of moisture (trough).