OPRET announces it will add six new trains; in 2019 it mobilized more than 105 million users

Santo Domingo.- The Office for the Reordering of Transportation (OPRET) reported that this year they will add six new trains to the Santo Domingo Metro service, as a way to continue expanding the reception of transport on the two lines, which operate from 6 am until 10:30 pm.

The new trains that will be incorporated are being manufactured with a special design that will allow them to be coupled with each other, in order to become six-car trains, instead of three as at present, to operate at peak hours.

It will also begin the expansion of the elevated stations, located in Villa Mellacomo: Hermanas Mirabal, José Francisco Peña Gómez, Gregorio Luperón, Gregorio Urbano Girbert, and Mamá Tingo

OPRET also said that from January 2019 until December 31 of the same year, the entire system transported a total of 105,124,860 users, safely and quickly.

The figure indicated represents an increase of 17.86% compared to the year 2018, in which the transport system mobilized 89,191,021 users.

Of the 105,124,860 users transported, the Santo Domingo Cable Car mobilized 3,745,235 passengers.

Line 2B, which is made up of four stations and celebrated a year in service on August 8, mobilized about 11,451,973 users. In the same order, it should be noted the flow of passengers mobilized by the Concepción Bona station of the aforementioned line was 6,473,241 users.

The four stations with the highest passenger flow on lines one and two of the subway, continue to be the following: from Line 1 the Mama Tingo station, it mobilized 9,481,586 people registering a growth of 1.01%. Heroes transported 7, 400,195 users, it grew by 6.24%. The Amín Abel station mobilized 5,629,016 mostly students, also experienced a growth of 19.12%. Finally, the Los Tainos station, which had a flow of 4,254,180 users, grew 7.24%. The variations in the increase are in comparison between the years 2018 and 2019.

It is worth highlighting the social impact that line 2B has had on the population of Santo Domingo East, which has benefited more than 850,000 residents living in the eastern area.

The progress made by OPRET is a demonstration of the commitment promoted by the government headed by Mr. Danilo Medina Sánchez, in governing with people and for people.