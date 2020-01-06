Today Monday, January 6 is a holiday in DR

Santo Domingo. The Ministry of Labor recalled that today Monday, January 6, 2020, is a non-working holiday, as it is the celebration of the “Day of the Holy Kings.”

In a press release the ministry explains that this day is not changed, so the working class must return to their daily work on Tuesday 7, as established by Law 139-97, according to the application of holidays.

The ministry further indicated that the celebration of this date in accordance with the provisions of Dominican law should be applied in all establishments in the Dominican Republic.

“In companies that by their nature must remain open to the public, workers must receive additional remuneration, in accordance with the provisions of the Labor Code,” said the Ministry of Labor through a note.

The Ministry of Education also reiterated its call for teaching on Tuesday in all schools and polytechnics of the public system.

Some schools set the restart of their teaching for the parties, while others extended one more day to the Christmas holidays.