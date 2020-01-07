US resumes weekly repatriation of Dominican ex-cons with 67

Santo Domingo.- The US Immigration and Customs Service on Tuesday afternoon resumed its weekly repatriations of Dominican ex-convicts with this a first group of 67.

The US authorities had repatriated 2,348 Dominican ex-convicts by yearend 2019, of which over 50% percent served sentences for drug trafficking.

A United States embassy report sent to Las Americas Airport and immigration authorities, affirmed that the 67 Dominicans were to arrive on a chartered plane Tue. afternoon.

Five federal agents escorted the group and was handed over at the airport to Immigration officials and National Police officers and other agencies for background checks.