Washington will protect US citizens wherever: envoy

Santo Domingo.- US ambassador, Robin Bernstein, reiterated Tues. that Washington will protect all its citizens wherever they are, as tension mounts from her nation’s conflict with Iran in the heels of the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

“The United States will take all necessary measures to protect Americans in all parts of the world,” the ambassador said.

Bernstein also congratulated the Dominican Republic for in her view siding with the United States.

The diplomat spoke after participating in the Supreme Court ceremony to mark Judicial Branch Day.