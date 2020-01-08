Electoral Board unveils updated elections calendar

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) on Wed. presented the updated calendar with administrative, logistical and electoral training activities leading to the municipal elections of February 16, 2020.

According to the calendar, the validation of the ballots will be carried out with the delegates of the political parties between January 8 and 10, 2020, and then start printing the ballots between January 11 and 12, 2020.

The JCE will hold meetings in Jan. with members and secretaries of Electoral Boards on the automated voting that will be used in 17 municipalities and the National District, as well as other aspects of the process that include training workshops for the officials who will work in the electoral colleges.

From January 13 to 16, 2020, the JCE will be conducting internal “cloning and personalization” tests for the Automated Voting equipment that will be used in municipal elections and the general test of said voting model will be carried out in the municipalities between on January 17 and 19, 2020.