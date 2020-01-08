Immigration arrests 1,012 foreigners in raids

Santo Domingo.-The Immigration Directorate on Wed. said it arrested 1,012 foreigners during raids carried out in seven provinces between January 2 and 6.

It said immigration agents, soldiers and security officers participated in the arrests in Azua, Barahona, Dajabón, Duarte, Santiago, San Juan, and Valverde provinces, in addition to different sectors of the National District.

“The detainees were subjected to background checks using biometric readers and consulting the DGM database, and then 939 Haitian nationals who had no documents were deported to their country, through the border crossings of Dajabón, Elías Piña and Jimaní.”