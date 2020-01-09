Central Bank denies dollar crunch

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank on Wed. said there is no shortage of dollar despite outlet El Dia’s having confirmed that most banks limit its sale to no more than 2,000 dollars.

It acknowledged however that the foreign exchange market “is pressured by international geopolitical uncertainty and the prospects for a moderation in the growth of the global economy.”

Some productive sectors stated concern because they could not buy more than 2,000 dollars in financial institutions, which prevents them from fulfilling payments to international suppliers.