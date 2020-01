Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina appointed new Dominican ambassadors to the Holy See and Cuba, with the year’s first executive order issued Friday.

He appointed Eunisis Vásquez Acosta ambassador to the Vatican, replacing Victor Manuel Grimaldi.

Meanwhile by executive order 2-20 the head of state appoints Bolívar Marte Núñez, replacing Joaquín Gerónimo as ambassador to Cuba.