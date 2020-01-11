ONAMET expects scattered showers; low temperatures

The National Office of Meteorology (ONAMET) anticipates that today there will be scattered rains over towns in the Northeast, Southeast and Central Cordillera regions.

This is due to the incidence of an anticyclonic system that maintains a dry and stable air mass in much of the national geography.

The weather forecasting agency predicted that temperatures will continue to be pleasant at night and early in the morning, due to the east/northeast wind and the time of year.

In Greater Santo Domingo there will be scattered clouds with local showers. The maximum temperatures will be between 28 ºC and 30 ºC (82-86°F) and a minimum between 19ºC and 21 ºC (66-70°F).

Meteorology also posts small craft advisories and recommends fragile, small and medium-sized vessels to remain in port, both on the Atlantic coast and in the Caribbean, due to winds and abnormally high swells and waves.