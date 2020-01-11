Whale season is already beginning

Next Wednesday marks the beginning of Humpback Whale Watching Season, which will end on March 31, at which time thousands of people meet in the town of Samaná to observe these cetaceans that migrate from the northern hemisphere to the warm waters of the Caribbean.

It is estimated that between 1,500 and 2,000 humpback whales reach the territorial waters of the Dominican Republic, concentrating on the limitations of the Marine Mammal Sanctuary located at the Banks of La Plata and La Navidad and the bay of Samaná. Every year in this season the economic dynamics of the province of Samana is reactivated.

The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources has already made available to those interested in its website the procedure to go see the whales.