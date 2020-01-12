Army stops dozens of undocumented Haitian immigrants in Dajabón

DAJABÓN.-Members of the Army of the Dominican Republic (ERD) arrested dozens of Haitian citizens in this province last night when they tried to enter the Dominican Republic from their country in irregular migratory conditions.

The arrests of these people were led by the head of the post of ERD in the city district Santiago de la Cruz, Captain Aracena (ERD), and the head of the post in the community of La Cienaga, Sergeant Ogando.

Colonel Christopher Comprés (ERD), commander of the 10th. Battalion, that in recent days revealed at the disposal of the commander of the 4th. Brigade, Brigadier General Ramon Jimenez Peña, patrols, and surveillance have been increased throughout the 10th area of responsibility. Army infantry battalion, resulting in the arrest of hundreds of undocumented immigrants in Dajabón province alone.

He added that these operations are framed in the continuation of the persecution of trafficking in persons in this border province arranged by the lieutenant defense minister. General Ruben Dario Paulino Sem, and the General Commander of the ERD, Major General Estanislao Gonell Regalado.