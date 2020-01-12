Dominican designs a machine to reforest
- The machine would have the capacity to plant between 240 to 288 trees in 24 hours
He said that we must raise awareness and know that we must reforest the planet. “It is necessary to restore the vegetation on the planet. This falls into a project called Vision Green Layer. That is the mission to reforest the planet in the desert areas of the world.”
He said that in the world there is technology to reforest the planet. “The human being has advanced so much in technology that all that is needed is the will to take this seriously.”
For Don Antonio Ramírez, his greatest satisfaction would be that some investors would be interested in it and be able to start building and mass-producing it so other people could replicate this robot and use it to reforest the planet. “With this, I do not look for money, but that someone is interested in it and that it can be built. I deliver this in total with papers because my greatest satisfaction would be that it be used to reforest the planet.”
Don Antonio, who is a publicist, warned that global warming is partly natural, but elsewhere has been aggravated and accelerated by humankind’s manipulation and devastation of nature.
This man who has a capacity to create and write, also, has a hydrological management plan, which envisions that the water of the rivers is not lost to the sea, but instead is used for the different human and economic activities.
“If the competent authorities listen to what I am suggesting, what this project encompasses we would solve the water problem to a large extent. As it now stands, all the water is lost. It goes to the sea and with this project, we can solve that problem,” said the writer.