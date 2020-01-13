Coalition taps prominent business leader as Senate candidate

Santo Domingo.- The coalition headed by Alianza País on Mon. presented prominent business leader Antonio Taveras Guzmán as its candidate for senator for Santo Domingo Province, considering him a citizen committed to transparency and the fight against corruption.

In a press conference, Alianza País president Guillermo Moreno said Taveras’ candidacy constitutes a different option for the voting population of the largest province of the country, “because it is based on commitments, principles and proposals to improve the Congress and the institutional order.”

“For me it is an honor and a great responsibility to present myself on the Alianza País ballot, a party whose leaders and militants constitute an example of a serious politics and commitment to fight one of the great evils that plague our country: corruption and impunity,” said Taveras.