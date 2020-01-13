Gov. nixes 351 Sq. Km of forests: environmentalists

Santo Domingo.- The Green Action Foundation on Mon. criticized that for the first time since the creation of the National System of Protected Areas, 351 square kilometers of forests were eliminated along with the Manolo Tavárez Justo National Park (north).

In a statement, the environmentalists said that national parks such as Valle Nuevo, Sierra de Baoruco, Los Haitises and Cotubanamá are facing a “siege, indolence and neglect.”

They also slammed the Environment Ministry, which in their view “is going from bad to worse.”

“For the Fundación Acción Verde the closing year 2019 has left a bitter taste in the environmental sector, since it has left a marked indolence on the part of the government in matters related to natural resources and the fissures between the Environment Ministry and environmental organizations, which continue to cry out to deaf ears in the face of aggressions facing Dominican ecosystems.”