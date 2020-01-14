Army rescues 2 women went missing in SW wilderness

Santo Domingo.- The authorities confirmed Tue. that two women who went missing in Sierra de Baoruco National Park. (southwest) since Monday afternoon have been rescued.

Emergency Operations Center (COE) director Juan Manuel Méndez told Diario Libre by phone that the Army headed the search-and-rescue effort.

According to Edwin Olivares, deputy director of COE, the women, Venezuelan Rosanna Briceño and Dominican Anyolín García got lost in the wilderness while searching for a drone.