Eat chicken: Newcastle virus, bird flu ‘don’t harm humans’

Santo Domingo.- The Newcastle viruses and avian influenza are not transmitted to humans, so the Dominican Poultry Farmers Association (ADA) and the epidemiologist Edgar Bailey recommend consuming the meat without major risk.

The ADA said there will be no shortage of chicken in the country because they have the necessary inventory to meet market demand.

ADA director Gregory Marte added that the producers have a safety inventory that is monitored every week.

“Eating chicken is safer than ever. All that information that has come out is totally false. These viruses do not affect the human being and they have been in the country for many years,” Marte said, quoted by Diario Libre.