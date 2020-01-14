High waves, strong winds buffet Atlantic, Caribbean coasts

Santo Domingo.- The National Weather Office (Onamet) maintains its alert for small and medium-sized vessels to remain in port along the Atlantic and Caribbean coast, due to gusty winds and higher-than-normal waves.

It recommends that swimmers and other water sportsmen exercise caution in the beaches.

“A wide anticyclone (high pressure) on the Atlantic Ocean influences the Caribbean generating moderate to strong winds in the north, northeast, central, southeast and eastern areas of the country.”