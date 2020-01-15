Candidates shouldn’t believe that they’re a ‘political messiah’

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Episcopate Conference, in its Pastoral Letter “Elections 2020: space for participation and commitment,” urges the electoral candidates to present proposals based on the solution of the most urgent needs of the Dominican people, “avoiding the intrigues, slander and manipulation of so-called dirty campaigns, as well as the waste of economic resources in excessive advertising ”.

“The fight against public and private corruption, the defense of the two lives of both the mother and the unborn child, citizen and intra-family violence, change must not be lacking in the agenda of concrete actions of the candidates. climate, respect for the legal and constitutional order; as well as, immigration management policies, just investments in health, justice and social security, employment policies, fair wages and poverty reduction,” the Catholic bishops said.

The prelates remind the electors and those who will be elected that the public offices are to serve with sobriety, education, wisdom, gift of government, dignity, authenticity, transparency and the justice system, so that they should not “feel indispensable or come to believe that they are a political messiah.”