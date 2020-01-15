Over 53% of Dominicans are denied a U.S. tourist visa

Santo Domingo.- 53.21% of the Dominicans who went to the U.S. consulate to request a B1 / B2 nonimmigrant (tourist) visa were rejected in fiscal year 2019.

That shows that for the second consecutive year there has been a considerable reduction of American visas issued to Dominicans, from 142,580 approved in 2018 to 86,649 in 2019, or 55,931 fewer, according to immigration expert Roque Leonel Rodríguez.

He said in fiscal year October 2018-September 2019, the months with the highest peak in granting the immigration permit were the Easter holidays, the summer holidays and Thanksgiving.

The age range with the most rejected visas, Rodriguez said, are young people aged between 16 and 22 and attributed it to the desire of many to live the United States.