‘Abuser’s’ ‘dollar changer to stay behind bars

Santo Domingo.- A National District court on Thurs. upheld and extended by three months the pretrial detention against Alán Gilberto Bueno Alcéquiez (Alán dollar), accused of forming part of César Emilio Peralta’s “César el Abusador” alleged drug trafficking network.

The court ruled that the reasons behind the prison sentenced have not changed.

The prosecution accuses Bueno- who’s being held at La Victoria prison- and others of conspiracy to acquire, possess, transfer and use goods resulting from drug trafficking and money laundering.