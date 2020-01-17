Over 93,000 Venezuelans entered Dominican Republic in 2019

Santo Domingo.- Some 93,643 Venezuelan citizens entered the Dominican Republic during 2019, according to statistic provided by Immigration authorities at Las Américas International Airport.

According to the agency in January of last year the arrival of citizens of that South American nation was 6,132, while February the entry of Venezuelans reached 6,070.

In March meanwhile the figure reached 7,307, in April 8,324 and in May the number of Venezuelans who entered the country, reached 7,454.