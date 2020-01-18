Rains will continue until tomorrow due to frontal system

A frontal system will be close to the territory on the north coast and will generate cloudy and rainy days to the north, northeast, southeast and central mountain range, which can be moderated. In those last three areas, it will also rain tomorrow. In other regions, the shortage continues.

From the report of the National Meteorological Office (ONAMET), it follows that the frontal system will continue east/southeast in dissipation.

Sea conditions and advisories on the Atlantic coast are returning to calmer conditions but in the Caribbean, the fragile small and medium-sized vessels must sail with caution near the coastal perimeter, without venturing offshore, due to abnormal winds and waves.

However, in the afternoon it is expected that conditions will worsen with abnormal swell on both coasts.

Onamet reports that temperatures will remain low to cool at night, early morning and early morning hours, due to the moderate east/northeast wind and the time of year.