Annual pilgrimage to the East: Gov. starts safety operations

Santo Domingo.- In order to prevent and respond immediately to any emergency that arises during the celebration of the “Day of the Virgen La Altagracia,” Civil Defense on Monday announced it will integrate 513 volunteers and 192 employees to the “Operation Altagraciano 2020.”

It said it coordinates the traffic safety program with the Emergency Operations Center (COE), whose personnel will be posted along the highway to Higuey (east), for the annual pilgrimage to the Basilica in honor of La Altagracia.