Extensive security operation assists thousands of pilgrims on the way to Santo Domingo-Higüey

A comprehensive security service has been deployed on the Santo Domingo-Higüey route by members of 22 official institutions to protect and assist the thousands of devotees of the Virgin of La Altagracia.

On both sides of the road Civil Defense units, the Military and Police Commission, the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (DIGESETT), the National Institute of Traffic and Land Transportation (INTRANT), and other institutions are ready to serve the pilgrims.

Placed at strategic points with the flashing lights of their vehicles on and in some places, the different vehicles that participate in the operation remain and bandereos are carried out to warn drivers to drive with caution and to lower the speed of their vehicles.

So far no accidents or other events have been reported to regret.

Around 4,000 men and women are part of the operation “Pacto Por La Vida, Altagraciano 2020,” which coordinates the Emergency Operations Center (COE).

The operation will remain until 6:00 pm on Tuesday.