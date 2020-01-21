Meteorology foresees scattered rains in regions

The National Office of Meteorology (ONAMET) predicted for today scattered showers towards the northeast region, the Caribbean coastal coast, central mountain range, and the border area.

The weather forecasting agency said that this is due to a frontal system over the Bahamas and a wind channel, which will favor the trough to increase cloudiness. Onamet said temperatures will remain low at night and early in the morning, due to the time of year.

In Greater Santo Domingo it will be partly cloudy with scattered showers. The maximum temperature will be between 28ºC and 30ºC (82-86°F) and the minimum between 19ºC and 21ºC (66-70°F).

Small craft advisories and swimmer’s warnings remain for the Atlantic coast, from Cabo Viejo (María Trinidad Sánchez) to Saona Island (La Altagracia), due to abnormal winds and waves.