Espaillat asks Colombia to hasten Dominican kingpin’s extradition

New York.- US Congressman Adriano Espaillat on Tue. asked Colombia to hasten the extradition to the US. of alleged Dominican drug kingpin César Emilio Peralta “El Abusador,” being held in Bogota, EFE reports.

The US Congressman for New York said he sent a letter several weeks ago to Colombian ambassador to the US, Francisco Santos, asking “to promptly extradite El Abusador” to the US.

“I was pleased with the sincere commitment of the ambassador to assist in this matter and I remain committed to working with the authorities of Colombia and the United States to ensure that the Abuser is not only brought to justice, but also held accountable on US soil,” the Dominican-born lawmaker said in a statement.