Greens want corrupt candidates yanked from ballots

Santo Domingo.- The Green March movement demanded on Wednesday that candidates for elected positions who are linked to corruption scandals pending in justice be excluded from the electoral process.

It also demanded that the candidacies of officials who violate the law by failing to submit their financial statement be “filtered out and separated from the ballots.

Green member Guadalupe Valdez said they have a refined list of the applicants involved in corruption cases or that they have not declared their assets, which they will announce next Sunday at a rally at 10am in the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD).

Among the accused by the Greens figure former Public Works minister and ruling party (PLD) presidential candidate Gonzalo Castillo and Maybeth Rodríguez, sister of Attorney General Jean Alain Rodriguez.

“We have come to inquire about the progress in the investigation of reported frauds that include untendered contracts, conflicts of interest, bribes, among other violations and corrupt practices that would involve criminal penalties.”