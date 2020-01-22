Victim slams Medina on crime: Stop this crap!

Santo Domingo.- Agitated and with a broken voice, José Campos, father of Julissa Campos, the bank executive killed at home by an apparent burglar early Monday, on Tuesday demanded that president Danilo Medina curb crime.

“Act as president, stop this crap, enough already,!” Campos told journalists.

He said that we must stop crime in the country because the tragedy that happened to his family can happen to another.

“Everyone knows what’s going on here in this country, this is screwed, there’s no security here. I say that to … I tell Jesus Christ and I tell the president of the Republic. This does not work,” he said.