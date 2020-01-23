Catholic bishop says electoral criminals’ ‘heads must roll’

Santo Domingo.- Baní Diocese (south) bishop Víctor Masalles, on Thur. expressed outrage at the Special Prosecutor designated to fight Electoral Crimes, those who engage in illegal practices in the electoral process won’t be charged.

“It is very beautiful to create it, it is a problem that it is executed, it is as in everything when there is a court for this, we want to see the first head that rolls, that is, the first one that violates it,” he said.

After officiating a mass to mark the eighth anniversary of the Constitutional Court, the prelate warned that if this prosecutor’s office fails to fulfill its responsibility to ensure that the law is not violated, it would then be a “scarecrow.”