Tourism welcomes planned resort but fallout is imminent

Madrid.- Tourism Minister Francisco Javier García on Thur. said that all projects with an ecological concept of preservation and coexistence with the environment will always be welcome in the Dominican Republic.

The official responded to environmentalist Kelvin Guerrero, who slammed the project that he says will violate Cotubanamá National Park (east).

Speaking at the International Tourism Fair (Fitur), Garcia said the Globalia Group will build a 96-cabin hotel designed and operated with ecological criteria near Bayahibe, La Altagracia province.

The project was unveiled by Globalia CEO José Hidalgo and García, who praised the initiative.

“These types of establishments are welcome to the Dominican Republic because they integrate with the environment,” the official said, but didn’t specify the exact location of the planned resort.