Bus unions block NE highway, demand lower tolls

Samaná, Dominican Republic.- Samaná province and Nagua township driver unions on Friday blocked a span of the Northeast highway to demand a decrease of the four tolls on that route.

A Listín Diario video shows the drivers in parked buses blocking traffic, even motorcycles.

The demonstration was suspended at 11am after the Northeast unions reached an agreement with the authorities.

Reportedly a commission will meet with Public Works Minister Ramón Pepín in the coming days to reach an agreement.

In early January the contractor Northeast Highway raised the tolls on the road’s four stations: Marbella, Naranjal, Guaraguao and Carey.