Showdown: Dominican journalists, government

Santo Domingo.- Dozens of protesters are gathered outside the Ciudad Nueva Courthouse since early Fri. for the hearing against the journalist Marino Zapete, accused of slander by Maybeth Rodríguez, sister of attorney general Jean Alain Rodríguez.

Members of the Green March and of other organizations went to defend and support the outspoken Dominican journalist and writer.

However, the journalists who went to cover the hearing were blocked from entering the courthouse, which outraged the journalists who shouted, “open the door, open the door,”