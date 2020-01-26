Bulgarian citizen with more than 40 bags of cocaine in his stomach

Members of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), arrested Saturday at the International Airport of Punta Cana, a citizen native of Bulgaria who occupied the amount of 46 bags of cocaine in his stomach.

The Bulgarian identified as Todorov Svetoskavmar, was about to board a flight to Belgium and after crossing the x-ray machines at the exit of migration, the agents saw something strange in his digestive tract.

From the Punta Cana Airport, the foreigner was taken to the hospital Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia de Higüey, where he expelled from his stomach, the amount of 46 bags of cocaine. Authorities believe that the detainee served Mula as drug traffickers.

It is recalled that the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) reported that it had dismantled a network of drug dealers who were dedicated to recruiting foreigners to use them as mules to take drugs to various countries, especially Europe.

With the arrest of the Bulgarian citizen, the number of mules that DNCD agents arrest so far this year at several airports including Las Américas, Punta Cana, Cibao de Santiago, and Puerto Plata rises to thirteen.