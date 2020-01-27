Coronavirus: Dominican authorities mull China travel restriction

Santo Domingo.- Local authorities evaluate restricting trips to China as a measure to prevent the arrival of the coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China, with 81 dead, Dominican health minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas announced Monday.

“It is one of the measures that we have contemplated,” said the official in a press conference with Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) representative in the country, Alma Morales, who asked the population to keep abreast of information from authorities.

The decision will be taken in the next few hours, added the official, who said they have conversations with the Chinese embassy in the country and with representatives of the community of that nation in Dominican territory.