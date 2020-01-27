New Dominican passport aims to thwart organized crime

Santo Domingo.- The watermark, security sheet and threads, with guilloche printing, 3D florescence, a paper 50 percent in cotton and 50 percent in wood pulp are part of the new security measures of the Dominican passport thwart transnational organized crime.

The new document still costs the same and was designed and manufactured by Thales Groups (Gemalto), a software company certified by the Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and is a world leader in digital security.

In addition, the new blue passport has 3D florescence, a security sheet, among other features.