Rebuke of planned hotel in protected area grows

Santo Domingo.- The Coalition for the Defense of Protected Areas on Monday filed for an injunction before the Superior Administrative Court (TSA) to suspend the permits issued by the Environment Ministry to a Spanish company to build a hotel in the protected area of ​​Cotubanamá National Park (east).

The coalition also requested a cease-and-desist of he work started by the company in the protected area, since Jan. 21, said the lawyer Euren Cuevas.

He said Environment’s permits are illegal, because the category of the site is of a National Recreation Area and bars construction of hotels. “They intend to build 96 cabañas in the area with almost 300 rooms, which can harm biodiversity and water quality in the area.”

For coalition representative Adolfo López, Environment minister, Angel Estévez, is an official who “has proven to be a predator and against the environment.”