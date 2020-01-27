Specialists: remain calm about coronavirus

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Pneumology and Thorax Surgery Society’s senior executives and of the Dominican Medical College urged, separately, the population to remain calm about the coronavirus and follow the recommendations of national and international health authorities , to avoid an “eventuality” related to the new threat.

Society president Ivelisse Acosta, on Mon. said the control measures are the same as those that exist to prevent the flu and that, basically, it’s about maintaining hygiene, which includes constant hand washing and avoiding outdoor, especially when there are people sneezing nearby.

So far there’s no specific treatment for the disease that has caused dozens of deaths and has sickened hundreds of people in China.