Santo Domingo.- A National District court on Monday ruled to keep behind bars Marisol Franco, spouse of alleged drug trafficker César Emilio Peralta (César el Abusador).

The ruling of the court chaired by judge Solange Vázquez is the 7th time that Franco seeks her release from Najayo prison.

“El Abusador’s” spouse is charged with being part of the money laundering network that her husband allegedly led, along with 19 others.