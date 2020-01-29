Crime: The evil that most worries people

Crime continues to occupy a predominant position among the societal ills that affect Dominicans. For 70% of the population, crime is the main problem of the country, according to the data produced by the first Gallup-Hoy survey this year.

The same seems to express more than 70% of residents in the metropolitan area and other urban areas, as well as segments of the population aged 25 to 34, and 35 to 44.

The very high perception that the majority has of crime does not vary by political sympathies, gender, or geographical areas.

Other difficulties pointed out by citizens, although to a lesser extent, are unemployment and the high cost of living: one-third of the population considers them as the main problems of the country.

Regarding unemployment, the problem is more worrying for 38% of adults aged 25 to 34, and 35 to 44, according to the survey that was applied from January 16 to 20, and that has a level of confidence of 95%.

On the high cost of living, the issue is important for 32% of women and 27% of men, as well as for 39.4% of people between 45 and 54 years old, and 40% of residents in the northern region

Citizens have declining ranges of concern for administrative corruption, health, education, extreme poverty, impunity and lack of justice, domestic and gender violence, child abuse, sexual abuse, blackouts, poor distribution of wealth or fuel prices.

The problems that most affect families. In personal terms, 30% of adults consulted by Gallup-Hoy consider that crime is the problem that most affects them, just like their families.

For 19% it is inflation and for 17% the shortage of jobs. Less than 5% of the population indicates administrative corruption, health, lack of drinking water, education and lack of electricity.