Dominican Environment Minister: public enemy

Santo Domingo.- Alianza País party presidential candidate, Guillermo Moreno, on Wed. called for the immediate firing of Environment minister, Ángel Estévez, whom he described as “public enemy,” for authorizing the construction of a hotel in Cotubanamá National Park (east).

It’s a true aberration that this character can be the Minister of Environment in the country. Ángel Estévez, with his actions, is endangering the very life and survival of the Dominican nation,” Moreno said.

“A true abuse of power in violation of the Constitution and laws, and the regulations of the Ministry of Environment.”