Dominican leader’s decision to halt hotel in National Park ‘not enough’

Santo Domingo.- The Protected Areas Defense Coalition on Tue. labeled as “not enough” president Danilo Medina’s decision to halt construction on the Leaf Bayahibe hotel project in Cotubanamá National Park (east). It said what the Government should do is “declare the permits absolutely annulled.”

In a statement to local media, the Coalition says the president’s measure leaves open the possibility that the National System of Protected Areas will be threatened again

“What corresponds is to declare the permits absolutely annulled, a fact that will inevitably occur in the national courts to which the Coalition for the defense of Protected Areas has appealed,” they said, and announced a continued fight, but “through the courts.”