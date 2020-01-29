Public Health redouble preventive measures in airports of the country by coronavirus

IN PUNTA CANA, AILA, PUERTO PLATA, LA ROMANA …

Public Health together with the World Health Organization redoubles preventive measures at airports and hospitals in the face of the spread of the coronavirus.

In that sense, for the Dominican Republic, the authorities will relaunch a triage work in the airports of the country starting with Punta Cana, La Romana, Las Américas ( AILA ), Catey and Puerto Plata.

In addition, by hiring additional staff, they will redouble their surveillance at points of entry into the country.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, and the representative in the country of the Pan American Health Organization ( PAHO ), Alma Morales.

Also, among the measures determined by the authorities is the authorization of two isolation rooms in the Military Hospital of the Air Force Doctor Ramón de Lara and in the Regional General Hospital Doctor Marcelino Vélez Santana, in case any eventuality occurs.

In that sense, the Minister of Health warned the population that so far in the country there has been no case with the virus, and called not to be confused with other types of viruses circulating in the country.